Pink Hollyhock, Clyde NZ I took this hollyhock photo in Clyde, Central Otago, New Zealand just a few days before we went into L4 lockdown, 22 March 2020. Another beauty! Click on photo to enlarge Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related 2 thoughts on “Pink Hollyhock, Clyde NZ” Add yours Interesting that these two hollyhock posts came at around the same time as your comment about having visited Hollyhock House in Los Angeles. LikeLike Reply I like this one even more than the deep purple. I always associate these, along with foxgloves and delphiniums, with English gardens. LikeLike Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
Interesting that these two hollyhock posts came at around the same time as your comment about having visited Hollyhock House in Los Angeles.
LikeLike
I like this one even more than the deep purple. I always associate these, along with foxgloves and delphiniums, with English gardens.
LikeLike