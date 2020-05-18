Flying Blind

We drove to Nelson Lakes

past Lake Rotoiti

up the mountain

gaining height

attained the carpark

secured the steely steed

Switch to Shank’s pony

chafing at the bit

thankful for head-start

Off at a canter

wending our way in-and-out

of bush, and up the hill

Quickly gaining altitude

pressing for the bushline

barren, tree-less, alpine

boulder fields

rock-strewn waste

searching for a flock of sheep

Invigorating alpine air

crossing rocks with care

scanning with our eyes ahead

searching for elusive beasts

bizarre as it may seem

we’re here to seek — ‘vegetable sheep’

Boulders are their home

and alpine sheep grow fleece

but they’re not fleet

nor bound to roam

They’re quite at home

as cushions in the alpine zone

In beautiful sunset

we found our sheep

and they were sweet!

Lizzie lingered long

loving the timeless land

But Time is not forgetful

Light faded into darkness

and we fled the vege flock

We crossed the barren boulders

with Time still on our side

We made the bushline too

but then … Time marched on

Beneath the shelter of the trees

pitch-black was plain to see

(in truth, ALL we could see)

We couldn’t see each other

nor even hand in front of face

How to leave this place?

I was the villain of the piece

my job now to find relief

In the darkness I wondered if

alternative transport might befit

Resolved to literally chance

‘flying by the seat of my pants’

Taking weight off feet

I shuffled ahead, bum on path

Hands at side touching earth

Hoping to find the way

Nigel following behind

I eased us through dark time

So we wended our way

in-and-out of the bush

and down the hill

When ‘out’, we walked by moonlight

When ‘in’, I relied on touch

fully focussed, feeling…

Then the long dark — as

we pushed on through pitch-black

doubtful of distance and direction

Inching through black silence, then

slightly lighter… a large dark shape?

the Carpark sign — CELEBRATE!

— poem by Liz Cowburn, written today

recalling a walk we did 20 years ago

New Zealand.

Vegetable Sheep (Raoulia species)

Unusual plants with some species in the alpine zone having very woolly texture. They grow on boulders and therefore have a rounded shape, the woolly ones look much like sheep scattered among the boulders.

On this trip we’d set out specifically to find woolly forms of Raoulia growing in the wild. They were everything we’d hoped for, really amazing!

I don’t have photos of those we saw but here’s a couple of interesting photos taken at Mt Hutt in Canterbury by Nuytsia@Tas (two different Raoulia species):

Many thanks to Nuytsia@Tas on Flickr. Both photos cc by-nc-sa 2.0

Links to original files: top photo bottom photo

Text/poem by Liz; photos as attributed; Exploring Colour (2020)