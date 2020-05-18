Flying Blind

We drove to Nelson Lakes
past Lake Rotoiti
up the mountain
gaining height
attained the carpark
secured the steely steed
Switch to Shank’s pony
chafing at the bit
thankful for head-start
Off at a canter
wending our way in-and-out
of bush, and up the hill
Quickly gaining altitude
pressing for the bushline
barren, tree-less, alpine
boulder fields
rock-strewn waste
searching for a flock of sheep
Invigorating alpine air
crossing rocks with care
scanning with our eyes ahead
searching for elusive beasts
bizarre as it may seem
we’re here to seek — ‘vegetable sheep’
Boulders are their home
and alpine sheep grow fleece
but they’re not fleet
nor bound to roam
They’re quite at home
as cushions in the alpine zone
In beautiful sunset
we found our sheep
and they were sweet!
Lizzie lingered long
loving the timeless land
But Time is not forgetful
Light faded into darkness
and we fled the vege flock
We crossed the barren boulders
with Time still on our side
We made the bushline too
but then … Time marched on
Beneath the shelter of the trees
pitch-black was plain to see
(in truth, ALL we could see)
We couldn’t see each other
nor even hand in front of face
How to leave this place?
I was the villain of the piece
my job now to find relief
In the darkness I wondered if
alternative transport might befit
Resolved to literally chance
‘flying by the seat of my pants’
Taking weight off feet
I shuffled ahead, bum on path
Hands at side touching earth
Hoping to find the way
Nigel following behind
I eased us through dark time
So we wended our way
in-and-out of the bush
and down the hill
When ‘out’, we walked by moonlight
When ‘in’, I relied on touch
fully focussed, feeling…
Then the long dark — as
we pushed on through pitch-black
doubtful of distance and direction
Inching through black silence, then
slightly lighter… a large dark shape?
the Carpark sign — CELEBRATE!
— poem by Liz Cowburn, written today
recalling a walk we did 20 years ago
New Zealand.
Vegetable Sheep (Raoulia species)
Unusual plants with some species in the alpine zone having very woolly texture. They grow on boulders and therefore have a rounded shape, the woolly ones look much like sheep scattered among the boulders.
On this trip we’d set out specifically to find woolly forms of Raoulia growing in the wild. They were everything we’d hoped for, really amazing!
I don’t have photos of those we saw but here’s a couple of interesting photos taken at Mt Hutt in Canterbury by Nuytsia@Tas (two different Raoulia species):
Many thanks to Nuytsia@Tas on Flickr. Both photos cc by-nc-sa 2.0
Links to original files: top photo bottom photo
Text/poem by Liz; photos as attributed; Exploring Colour (2020)
Holy Cow! Or, come to think of it…shimmering sheep! When I finished reading your entire poem, before looking at any of your images, I was sure that you had been seeking out some variety of ovines–admittedly, the emphasis on vege(tarian, I thought) was a bit confusing, and suitably misleading but, of course, that was your intent. I don’t think I’ve seen these in any of my NZ wanderings, and I’m pretty sure I’d remember if I had. What a delightful tribute to a 20-year-old memory!
LikeLiked by 1 person