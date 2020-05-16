Highway Monster

We treated this scary monster with awe and respect. It was intimidating. But also fascinating, awesome – we were excited our walk coincided with this hedge cutter returning from a paddock on one side of the road, then crossing the road and heading up a driveway directly opposite. All photos taken by Nigel, 13 May 2020.

Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

Approaching the monster

Nigel told me the next one was a completely accidental shot!

Roadside verge with autumn wildflowers and me in the distance heading back home.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)