Highway Monster

We treated this scary monster with awe and respect. It was intimidating. But also fascinating, awesome – we were excited our walk coincided with this hedge cutter returning from a paddock on one side of the road, then crossing the road and heading up a driveway directly opposite. All photos taken by Nigel, 13 May 2020.
Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.
Click on any photo to enlarge or to view on a dark background
Approaching the monster
Nigel told me the next one was a completely accidental shot!
Click on photo to enlarge (panoramic) …
Click on photo to enlarge (panoramic) …
Click on photo to enlarge (panoramic) …
Roadside verge with autumn wildflowers and me in the distance heading back home.
Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)
