Alternative title: The Baby in Red.

Haiku poem about me as a 4 yr-old with my long black hair (I could sit on it when I was 4), wearing my beautiful rose-red dress (my ‘good’ dress), and having a ride on my rocking horse. The first stirrings of independence!

The poem was inspired by this photo, taken when we visited Alexandra on a really cold winter morning and Central Otago was transformed by hoar frost. These are wild roses, wild and free. Photo taken by Nigel, 02 June 2018

The Rocking Horse

— by Liz Cowburn

Snow White and Rose Red,

Black-haired girl taking the reins,

Rocking the red dress.

My poetic effort initially inspired by: recent poems by Damien B. Donnelly

The first was Limitation of Roses which harks back to Damien’s childhood home. I thought it a brilliant poem.

I replied to him, dubbing his poem ‘The Rise of the Roses’ (hehe) and shared with him the above photo of wild roses.

The photo inspired him to another poem: The Price of Being Wild

His efforts in turn motivated me – to look at the photo anew and find my own meaning.

For more poems by Damien: Deuxiemepeau Poetry by Damien B. Donnelly

Text and poem by Liz, photo by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)