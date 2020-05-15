Alternative title: The Baby in Red.
Haiku poem about me as a 4 yr-old with my long black hair (I could sit on it when I was 4), wearing my beautiful rose-red dress (my ‘good’ dress), and having a ride on my rocking horse. The first stirrings of independence!
The poem was inspired by this photo, taken when we visited Alexandra on a really cold winter morning and Central Otago was transformed by hoar frost. These are wild roses, wild and free. Photo taken by Nigel, 02 June 2018
The Rocking Horse
— by Liz Cowburn
Snow White and Rose Red,
Black-haired girl taking the reins,
Rocking the red dress.
My poetic effort initially inspired by: recent poems by Damien B. Donnelly
The first was Limitation of Roses which harks back to Damien’s childhood home. I thought it a brilliant poem.
I replied to him, dubbing his poem ‘The Rise of the Roses’ (hehe) and shared with him the above photo of wild roses.
The photo inspired him to another poem: The Price of Being Wild
His efforts in turn motivated me – to look at the photo anew and find my own meaning.
For more poems by Damien: Deuxiemepeau Poetry by Damien B. Donnelly
Text and poem by Liz, photo by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)
Nice! I’m sure both poem and photo will get a warm (not frosty) reception!
The first line rang a bell, I remember Snow White had a Red sister, but have completely forgotten the story, if I ever knew it. My younger sister also had a red “dress up” dress, which she loved and would’ve worn every day, if my mother let her.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Robert! I’ve also forgotten the story but I remember a picture of them. Snow White was blond and wore a white rose and Rose Red was dark-haired and wore a red rose. The picture was really sweet and memorable 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s great! Love it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Big thank you, dear Kay 🙂
LikeLike