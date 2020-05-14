Jane Dougherty tweeted these words as micropoetry this morning and they really struck a chord with me, and especially this part:

“… all along the horizon the hills strode, …”

Here’s the full text of the tweet …

It wasn’t a village, just a hamlet

of five houses and two farms,

a high place of wind and snow

and tepid sunshine

and all along the horizon the hills strode,

carrying rocks and sheep and dry stone walls

from time was to what will be—

my childhood home

Here’s a photo I found to go with the words, taken by Nigel at Malham near Settle – we were there in the UK in 2011. (Jane’s words describe a location further west in the Pennines).



Jane Dougherty has posted the full poem (with two additional verses and photo) at her blog: [link] What was and what is

Text by Liz, poem by Jane Dougherty, photo by Nigel Cowburn

Exploring Colour (2020)