Bordering On Madness

OK American folks, here's where it's at. Many of you will know stacks more about this issue than me – there'll be ins and outs, no doubt, that I know nothing about. I haven't made a point of reading up about the infamous Border Wall. But this was in my Twitter feed this morning and I want to talk about it anyway.

“Gila woodpecker feeding his nestlings in a saguaro on our street!

Dad’s head is dusted with pollen from the saguaro flowers where he catches insects to feed the babies. #Tucson”



Michael Thomas Bogan. Assistant Professor, School of Natural Resources and the Environment. The University of Arizona.

On Twitter: @mtbogan



Michael was happy for me to share these photos on my blog, and that made *me* happy!

Michael has an attractive and informative website which I’m sure I’ll return to. Some of you may be interested that dragonflies get a mention 🙂

Under Outreach and communication you’ll find the last section is Urban dragonflies!

I’ve copied the following from the dragonfly link …

Our lab is studying the amazing diversity of dragonflies that you can find in our city’s local effluent-dependent stream, the Santa Cruz River! The river had perennial flow 100 years ago, but overuse of water dried up the river and the groundwater that supported it. However, our local water utilities now treat our city’s sewage and release that treated wastewater (i.e. effluent) into the dry river bed, and have created three stretches of flowing river in Tucson and Marana. Some of the most successful species to thrive in these re-born river reaches are dragonflies — we’ve found over 50 species of dragonflies in the river to date.

To help connect city people to the “re-born river” they’ve co-organized with other entities a Dragonfly Day on the Santa Cruz River. The first was 09 Nov 2019 and they hope to make it an annual event 🙂

Michael also re-tweeted the following video clip, please follow the link and watch it for yourself (you don’t need to be part of Twitter in order to watch it):

