Tree Fuchsia Flowers

Following on from the blue pollen image I posted earlier I thought I’d show you some photos of the flowers of our tree fuchsia (endemic to New Zealand). These flowers are quite small and insignificant when seen within the tree canopy – they’re not showy like your typical garden fuchsia.

Fuchsia excorticata or kōtukutuku

1. this photo taken by Nigel in Dunedin NZ … enlarge to see the blue pollen

Click on ANY image below to enlarge

2. Kea feeding on NZ Fuchsia / Bernard Spragg. Wikimedia file. CC0 1.0

Kea are the only truly alpine parrot in the world. -more info on kea

The following two photos were both taken by Tony Wills. Both CC-BY-SA-3.0

3. Newly opened flower of New Zealand Tree Fuchsia. Wikimedia file

for an even more detailed view click on the photo to enlarge

4. Older flower of New Zealand Tree Fuchsia / Tony Wills. Wikimedia file

Lastly, here’s a GREAT photo of the blue pollen from Tree Fuchsia

— all over the face of a bellbird!!

Female korimako head blue with fuchsia pollen…

You need to follow the link below as I haven’t requested permission to show it

4th photo down from the top … at: A song for korimako / Steve Attwood

Text by Liz, photos as attributed; Exploring Colour (2020)