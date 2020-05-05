Tree Fuchsia Flowers

Following on from the blue pollen image I posted earlier I thought I’d show you some photos of the flowers of our tree fuchsia (endemic to New Zealand). These flowers are quite small and insignificant when seen within the tree canopy – they’re not showy like your typical garden fuchsia.
Fuchsia excorticata or kōtukutuku
1. this photo taken by Nigel in Dunedin NZ … enlarge to see the blue pollen
Click on ANY image below to enlarge
2. Kea feeding on NZ Fuchsia / Bernard Spragg. Wikimedia file. CC0 1.0
Kea are the only truly alpine parrot in the world. -more info on kea
The following two photos were both taken by Tony Wills. Both CC-BY-SA-3.0
3. Newly opened flower of New Zealand Tree Fuchsia. Wikimedia file
for an even more detailed view click on the photo to enlarge
4. Older flower of New Zealand Tree Fuchsia / Tony Wills. Wikimedia file
Lastly, here’s a GREAT photo of the blue pollen from Tree Fuchsia
— all over the face of a bellbird!!
Female korimako head blue with fuchsia pollen…
You need to follow the link below as I haven’t requested permission to show it
4th photo down from the top … at: A song for korimako / Steve Attwood
Text by Liz, photos as attributed; Exploring Colour (2020)
I really enjoyed the results of all your efforts, Liz, to show the blue pollen of your tree fuschia. I now have a much better idea of what it looks like when the plant is flowering. As you can well imagine, I loved the photo of the bellbird with blue pollen all over its face in the posting for which you provided a link. Thanks.
