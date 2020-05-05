Blue Pollen -see caption Beautiful BLUE pollen of our endemic Fuchsia excorticata or tree fuchsia. “Stamen anther, face view of blue pollen in two compartments” / Larry Jensen, University of Auckland [LINK] Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related 2 thoughts on “Blue Pollen -see caption” Add yours Well, I’ve learned something today! I had no idea that pollen could be blue, I’d have guessed it was a violet mint or something. 🙂 LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Mike Powell and I were discussing pollen colours a few hours ago and I mentioned our blue pollen – soon after I found this image and got permission to post it! It was exciting to find this extreme close-up 🙂 Fantastic colour. LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
Well, I’ve learned something today! I had no idea that pollen could be blue, I’d have guessed it was a violet mint or something. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mike Powell and I were discussing pollen colours a few hours ago and I mentioned our blue pollen – soon after I found this image and got permission to post it! It was exciting to find this extreme close-up 🙂 Fantastic colour.
LikeLiked by 1 person