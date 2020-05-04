I’m keen to announce my excitement that New Zealand had ZERO new cases of Covid-19 today … yay!!! Obviously we’re not out of the woods yet but it’s a wonderful thing to have reached this point.

Not having a relevant photo to accompany such good news, I thought I’d use a rather pretty fly on aster photo that I took soon before we went into lockdown. Ophir, Central Otago, New Zealand. Taken 22 March 2020

