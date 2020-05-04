I’m keen to announce my excitement that New Zealand had ZERO new cases of Covid-19 today … yay!!! Obviously we’re not out of the woods yet but it’s a wonderful thing to have reached this point.
Not having a relevant photo to accompany such good news, I thought I’d use a rather pretty fly on aster photo that I took soon before we went into lockdown. Ophir, Central Otago, New Zealand. Taken 22 March 2020
Do you enjoy a good yarn and a nice dog story? Michael Scandling has started telling us about Chewy, the first post is Chewy – Introduction and it’s a hoot 🙂
The second Chewy instalment has also been posted at Michael’s blog (and there’s going to be more).
New Zealand is doing so well with this. A model for the rest of the world. I admire you all so much. What a wonderful photo. And thank you very much for the mention.
Hooray, Liz.
I was pleased to learn that on our news, too
