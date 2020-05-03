Something Old, Something New

Spring is a wonderful season.. living in New Zealand I’m in autumn but enjoying spring photos from the northern hemisphere. These photos were published by fellow WP bloggers on 02 May 2020. I’ve decided to show them with a minimum of information – please visit the original posts for the full story.

Something Old

West Berlin around 1972, by Gary Bolstad krikitarts

Occasionally I like to feature a b&w image and I think this one is splendid!

original post: Isolation Antidote (16): Just a Walk in the Park



Something New

A brand new dragonfly captured by Mike Powell (Virginia USA)

— newly emerged male Blue Corporal, a stage known as teneral

— you have to look pretty carefully!

original post: Blue Corporal dragonflies

Posted by Liz; images used with permission as attributed; Exploring Colour (2020)