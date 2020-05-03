Something Old, Something New

Spring is a wonderful season.. living in New Zealand I’m in autumn but enjoying spring photos from the northern hemisphere. These photos were published by fellow WP bloggers on 02 May 2020. I’ve decided to show them with a minimum of information – please visit the original posts for the full story.

Click on either photo to enlarge

Something Old

West Berlin around 1972, by Gary Bolstad  krikitarts
Occasionally I like to feature a b&w image and I think this one is splendid!

original post:  Isolation Antidote (16): Just a Walk in the Park

gb_16-fennsee-8-h-31-a


— CLICK ON EITHER PHOTO TO ENLARGE —

Something New

A brand new dragonfly captured by  Mike Powell  (Virginia USA)
— newly emerged male Blue Corporal, a stage known as teneral
— you have to look pretty carefully!

original post:  Blue Corporal dragonflies

mp_corporal1_29dec20_blog

Posted by Liz; images used with permission as attributed; Exploring Colour (2020)

