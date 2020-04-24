Opportunity

I love this flash of orange brightly blooming in our local street, found during one of our recent walks – 16 April to be specific. I asked Nigel to photograph it and was particularly taken with the single glowing petal that had fallen to the ground and lay slightly distant from the plant.

Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand

Click on any photo to enlarge

Nigel calls plants like this ‘Fifth Column Plants’.

And my observation looking at these was, “literally breaking new ground”.

Here’s hoping for a better future!

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)