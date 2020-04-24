Opportunity

I love this flash of orange brightly blooming in our local street, found during one of our recent walks – 16 April to be specific. I asked Nigel to photograph it and was particularly taken with the single glowing petal that had fallen to the ground and lay slightly distant from the plant.

Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand

Click on any photo to enlarge

Nigel calls plants like this ‘Fifth Column Plants’.
And my observation looking at these was, “literally breaking new ground”.

Here’s hoping for a better future!

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: