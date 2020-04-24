Bird Egg Cookies, by Joy Ang

egg_colours_cookies
Beautiful ‘song bird egg cookies’ by Joy Ang that she shared on Twitter and kindly allowed me to post on my blog. Link to tweet: https://twitter.com/joy_ang/status/1249768424126861313

4 thoughts on “Bird Egg Cookies, by Joy Ang

  2. These are really cool, Liz, particularly because I am familiar with several of the birds and might be able to identify them. I don’t think that I could identify more than a few species by their eggs.

    1. It’s so nice to know you enjoyed seeing these, I love them even though I’m not familiar with the birds – I think I’ve come across some of them via blogs or twitter (I think I’ve even listened to an audio file of the catbird).

