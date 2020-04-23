Flocks of Mowers

During a walk at the end of March we were excited to find two species of mowers resident at our local golf course. The white species are commonly seen throughout New Zealand either individually or in flocks. The dark species are usually solitary and require shelter. Viewing flocks of both species in close proximity is unusual.

Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand

Click on any photo to enlarge

Two species of mowers, by Liz 🙂

Dark mower detail, by Nigel

White mowers (two photos), by Liz

Golf course, white mowers and the Blue Mountains in far distance

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)