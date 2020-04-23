Flocks of Mowers

During a walk at the end of March we were excited to find two species of mowers resident at our local golf course. The white species are commonly seen throughout New Zealand either individually or in flocks. The dark species are usually solitary and require shelter. Viewing flocks of both species in close proximity is unusual.
Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand
Two species of mowers, by Liz 🙂
Dark mower detail, by Nigel
White mowers (two photos), by Liz
Golf course, white mowers and the Blue Mountains in far distance
Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)
An amusing post! Robert is certainly looking forward to getting back to his golf next week. He won’t want any of those white mowers though – just the normal right ones!
Thank you! I hope Robert gets a good game 🙂
