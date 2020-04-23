Flocks of Mowers

During a walk at the end of March we were excited to find two species of mowers resident at our local golf course. The white species are commonly seen throughout New Zealand either individually or in flocks. The dark species are usually solitary and require shelter. Viewing flocks of both species in close proximity is unusual.

Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand

Click on any photo to enlarge

Two species of mowers, by Liz  🙂

mowers_01_1200w

Dark mower detail, by Nigel

White mowers (two photos), by Liz

mowers_03_1200w

Golf course, white mowers and the Blue Mountains in far distance

mowers_04_1200w

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)

2 thoughts on “Flocks of Mowers

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: