An ephemeral roadside lake.

Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.



We were enjoying a walk up the road when I remarked to Nigel about how clear the water was in this puddle. He took the time to get a photo, it’s lovely!

The following images are cropped from the same photo …

It’s autumn down here, in New Zealand

Photo taken 17 April 2020

Text by Liz, photo by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)