At school we had a game called Bullrush where someone would yell “Bullrush” and you had to try to run to the other side of a sportsfield while avoiding a whole lot of other kids in the middle who would try to catch you. It was rough – they’d often grab you or tackle you rather than just tag you. Being a lousy runner and completely unco-ordinated I’d get caught far too easily and occasionally bullied in the melee as well. Somehow I survived!

Today’s post though is about the plant we call the bullrush, or raupo, or Cats Tail, and so on … Common in so many places I didn’t realise it’s native to NZ until today. I’d just assumed it was a weed that had made itself at home here.

These are photos I took on the fabulous drive into Central Otago that Nigel and I did the weekend before Lockdown. Taken 22 March 2020 with my Panasonic Lumix

The down blowing in the wind …

and resting in a lull

These photos were taken near Ophir.

Interesting Fact Sheet giving a NZ context to the Bullrush or Raupo, by the Herb Federation of New Zealand.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)