Back in 2017 we searched for a particular mural in Dunedin which I’d seen a photo of in the local paper but we didn’t find it. We’d avoided the end of an unwelcoming alley – I think there’d been an unfriendly person/dog pair there. Of course, that’s exactly where the mural turned out to be – we found it another day and Nigel took photos.

Today I read a sermon that made me think about an old story in a new way – it was about Jacob’s Well in Samaria and how Jesus made a special trip there to talk with the Samaritan woman about living water. It’s a WP blog-post: Water of Life by Hannah Malcolm. Her Twitter bio describes her as “Anglican Ordinand/PhD on a theology of climate/ecological grief.” Manchester / Durham

It was the above that prompted me to look for water photos and I re-found these from 2017, I hope you enjoy them 🙂

Photos taken by Nigel, 2017. Dunedin, New Zealand

“Chasing Waterfalls” completed in January 2017 at 80 Bond Street, Dunedin Central. Its way down the end of a rough looking alley. Fantastic mural. “Quick collaboration piece” by Emmanuel Jarus and Caratoes

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)