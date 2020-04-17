Water of Life

Back in 2017 we searched for a particular mural in Dunedin which I’d seen a photo of in the local paper but we didn’t find it. We’d avoided the end of an unwelcoming alley – I think there’d been an unfriendly person/dog pair there. Of course, that’s exactly where the mural turned out to be – we found it another day and Nigel took photos.

Today I read a sermon that made me think about an old story in a new way – it was about Jacob’s Well in Samaria and how Jesus made a special trip there to talk with the Samaritan woman about living water. It’s a WP blog-post:  Water of Life  by Hannah Malcolm. Her Twitter bio describes her as “Anglican Ordinand/PhD on a theology of climate/ecological grief.Manchester / Durham

It was the above that prompted me to look for water photos and I re-found these from 2017, I hope you enjoy them 🙂

Photos taken by Nigel, 2017. Dunedin, New Zealand

Click on ANY photo to enlarge

“Chasing Waterfalls” completed in January 2017 at 80 Bond Street, Dunedin Central. Its way down the end of a rough looking alley. Fantastic mural. “Quick collaboration piece” by Emmanuel Jarus and Caratoes

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)

