Magic Carpet

The magic Colchicum. These two photos were taken by Nigel on 10 April 2020 when we wandered up the road for our exercise walk. He took one other – which I published yesterday as a single image. We were amazed how the strip of flowers was so dense with colour. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand. Autumn here.
He took both photos one after the other. The first shows how bright the afternoon was and in the second he’d adjusted for the brightness (although I’ve lightened it a bit).
Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)
I like to imagine that the fairies are happily dancing through the flowers of this beautiful carpet that leads to who knows where! Lovely photos! Thank-you!
Wow! What a feast for the eyes …very romantic setting 😃
It is 🙂
I always love it when there is a broad swatch of color like that–it makes so much more of an impression than a single flower. That’s why it is so much fun to visit sunflower fields or to see photos of tulip fields in the Netherlands.
Absolutely. The tulip fields here in the south of NZ were fabulous in spring and more recently there were sunflower fields in bloom, not far from us.
That’s delight for the eyes, Liz. Thanks.
My pleasure! We’ve had rough weather recently – they looked a bit the worse for wear when we saw them again this morning.
A magic pink carpet rather than a ‘red carpet’ must be for someone/something very special!
Well said! Who or what is a mystery though.
