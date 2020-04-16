Magic Carpet

The magic Colchicum. These two photos were taken by Nigel on 10 April 2020 when we wandered up the road for our exercise walk. He took one other – which I published yesterday as a single image. We were amazed how the strip of flowers was so dense with colour. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand. Autumn here.

Click on either photo to enlarge

He took both photos one after the other. The first shows how bright the afternoon was and in the second he’d adjusted for the brightness (although I’ve lightened it a bit).

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)