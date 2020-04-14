Today I’ve been helping Nigel put together a blog-post about how plants are really useful for stormwater mitigation in the landscape when they’re designed in right from the start of a project. My husband Nigel is a New Zealand landscape architect.

A few days ago he’d told me about a person who’d said, “You mean, plants are useful in stormwater systems?” and I replied that it would make a great line for a post!

So we’ve both worked on it — I’ve just put it online — and I’m feeling a bit tired, daylight saving’s finished and it gets dark earlier now (autumn in New Zealand)

I’d be really grateful for anyone who can spare the time to take a look and we’d be overjoyed to receive any likes and/or comments and/or feedback 🙂

Link: Plants Really Work

