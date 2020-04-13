Heading Down the Highway

Stay Home, Stay Safe.

Today New Zealand was down to 19 new cases of Covid-19.

The last twelve days: 89, 71, 82, 89, 67, 54, 50, 29, 44, 29, 18, and today, 19

It works. If you’re being advised to stay home, just do it.

— also pay attention to hand washing —

Some of the people who have been in care haven’t been able to make it – five deaths (all aged over 70). My thoughts are with their loved ones.

I really appreciate the very regular updates we receive from our leaders, generally via our wonderful PM Jacinda Ardern, and our Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. They provide very clear and detailed information, and respond well to questions (today Dr Bloomfield fielded questions from the public via Facebook Live in addition to his regular daily briefing to the press which we can watch via the internet).

We’re doing a lot more walking from home along local roads. These would usually be very busy with cars, farm vehicles and big trucks and therefore not safe to walk along so it’s a bit of a treat being able to walk these roads.

Nigel took the shots, they include me wandering along ahead, on Good Friday. This highway leads south to Gore in Southland. From Tapanui, in West Otago

Click on either photo to enlarge

It made me proud to hear the British PM Boris Johnson pay tribute to two nurses who constantly attended him when his life was in the balance, one of the nurses he mentioned is Jenny McGee from INVERCARGILL in Southland, New Zealand. If you missed this story you can read about it in this article which also includes the video of Boris speaking after being released from hospital.

I read that On Sunday their time, the UK became the fourth European country to surpass 10,000 virus-related deaths [from Radio New Zealand]

It’s mind-numbing, this loss of lives in so many countries. Take care, stay safe, stay well. — Liz.

Here’s a photo I took April 11, for a Twitter challenge #mylifeinpictures

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel except the last; Exploring Colour (2020)