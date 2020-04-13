Love this photo from a blog-post at Mike Powell’s blog. The post had the title of Happy Easter 2020 and Mike shared a couple of photos of this bright yellow flower, one of which was very ‘in-your-face’ and I was greatly taken with it. I also love a quote shared in the Comments by a wonderful visitor who also visits my blog, Ellen aka ‘Gem’.

Photo by Mike Powell (Virginia, USA)

Click on photo to enlarge …

“Sorrow looks back, Worry looks around, Faith looks up.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson

In addition to sharing the quote, Ellen observed:

“This little flower is pure sunshine on a stem.”

which explains why I’m drawn to this photo like a magnet –Liz

many thanks to Mike Powell and also to Ellen

posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)