Flowers, fields and foliage in fall. Autumn 2020 in Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand. Colchicum flowers established in a field, they bloom this time every year, in the past grown commercially but now wild. We were out on a local Sunday afternoon walk.

Photos taken by Nigel 29 March, except the last one taken by Liz

Looking in the opposite direction, toward our beloved Central Otago …

We both took tree photos at the east end of the field. This is Nigel’s photo with the Blue Mountains in the background.

This is my shot – I liked the effect of blue foliage against blue sky — Liz 🙂

My photos of the Colchicum included the dahlia flowers along the fence, I posted them 31 March at:  Colchicum, Fenced In

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel except the last by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)

    Some lovely days at the moment, so little traffic we can easily walk every where we want, even on the highway which seems weird! Usually lots of trucks on the route through town but only the occasional truck now 🙂

