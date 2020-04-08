Flowers, fields and foliage in fall. Autumn 2020 in Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand. Colchicum flowers established in a field, they bloom this time every year, in the past grown commercially but now wild. We were out on a local Sunday afternoon walk.

Photos taken by Nigel 29 March, except the last one taken by Liz

Looking in the opposite direction, toward our beloved Central Otago …

We both took tree photos at the east end of the field. This is Nigel’s photo with the Blue Mountains in the background.

This is my shot – I liked the effect of blue foliage against blue sky — Liz 🙂

My photos of the Colchicum included the dahlia flowers along the fence, I posted them 31 March at: Colchicum, Fenced In

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel except the last by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)