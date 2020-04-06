Evening Jaunts

Same colchicum flowers again but later in the evening this time. We were walking here last night, sun had almost set and the field of blooms glowed in the end-of-day low light. The lovely glow didn’t come out in the photos so I’ve done my best to compensate, playing around with brightness/contrast and bumping up the saturation more than I usually do. Photos taken by Nigel 05 April 2020

I think I’ve achieved an idea of the glow of the colchicum but had to settle for the trees and sky looking darker than they really were.

Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand

