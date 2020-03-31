White colchicums, photos taken from our walk up the road on Sunday afternoon. These were all outside of a property boundary fence (along with the dahlias from my recent posts). We’re in lockdown so all current photos I post are from Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

This post isn’t all about white. This morning a wonderful Irish poet named Steve Denehan tweeted a link to a colourful poem he’s written about himself and his young daughter in the third week of their pandemic lockdown in Ireland. “It’s nacho business” is a line from the poem -but- I hope you’ll make it your business to have a read of the poem (link below).

Also, Ann Mackay has responded to my nomination of her for a Blogger Recognition Award by in turn nominating more great blogs (see link below). Thanks Ann!

LINKS :

Steve Denehan:

Into the Third Week [direct link to his poem on WP site Pendemic]

Ann Mackay :

The Joys of Blogging: And a Thank-You

Something to Read: More Favourite Blogs

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)