You must corral colchicum.

Barbed wire fence.

Dahlian guards.

😀

Dahlias and Colchicum

Autumn season flowers. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand

Taken by Liz ~ Sunday 29 March 2020 ~ late afternoon

— click on any image to get a little closer (they’re all 1000px-wide)

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)