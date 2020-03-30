Warm and Welcoming

These lovely dahlias are blooming outside a boundary fence at the east end of Tapanui, near Blue Mountain Nurseries. We walked up there yesterday afternoon to look at the Colchicum and got to enjoy the dahlias as well 🙂
I love the colour of this one and it’s a bit different to see dahlias growing in a ‘wild’ situation where the flowers look a bit ‘rough around the edges’.
Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.
Click on either image to enlarge
The image below is cropped from a different photo, the flower being a bit sharper.
We did take photos of the Colchicums, they’ll be in a future post.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)
You bring a welcome splash of color to my day and a smile to my face! This caused me to think about the many different flowers that I recall in my Gram’s many beautiful gardens found on her farm in southeastern Pennsylvania. If I recall correctly, and I’m quite certain that I do, Dahlias were amongst those plants whose bulbs were dug up in late Fall. She then carefully marked each type and stored them for the winter. In the Spring the separated bulbs were planted again. Of all of her different varieties of Dahlias, it is the “Dinner Plate” that is most memorable. I do not recall why some bulbs were dug up whilst others like the tulips, daffodils, etc. remained in the ground undisturbed. Seeing these Dahlias makes me wonder why that was necessary, as it seems that these were not purposefully planted each year. Thank-you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here’s what Wikipedia has to say about dahlias: “Flower forms are variable, with one head per stem; these can be as small as 5 cm (2 in) diameter or up to 30 cm (1 ft) (‘dinner plate’). This great variety results from dahlias being octoploids—that is, they have eight sets of homologous chromosomes, whereas most plants have only two. In addition, dahlias also contain many transposons—genetic pieces that move from place to place upon an allele—which contributes to their manifesting such great diversity.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Occasionally we’ve visited dahlia shows down south here and the variety of blooms has been incredible. I didn’t know about the reasons behind the diversity! Thanks Steve.
LikeLike
So cheerful for a grey day like today.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We won the weather lottery today, Tapanui was lovely!
LikeLiked by 1 person