Warm and Welcoming

These lovely dahlias are blooming outside a boundary fence at the east end of Tapanui, near Blue Mountain Nurseries. We walked up there yesterday afternoon to look at the Colchicum and got to enjoy the dahlias as well 🙂

I love the colour of this one and it’s a bit different to see dahlias growing in a ‘wild’ situation where the flowers look a bit ‘rough around the edges’.

Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

The image below is cropped from a different photo, the flower being a bit sharper.

We did take photos of the Colchicums, they’ll be in a future post.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)