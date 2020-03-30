Walking on the Wild Side

Dahlias Plus+
— the pluses are Colchicum and Cat
— remember, it’s autumn in New Zealand 🙂
Tapanui, West Otago
Photos taken by Liz
Click on ANY photo below to enlarge
A hint of things to come …
CAT : as soon as I got my camera out the feline wouldn’t look at me any more, not even when I entreated in pleading tones. A hiss did the trick!
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)
Wonderful Dahlia blossoms, Liz, love that lemony colour. Nice kitty 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was surprised to spot the cat, it was sitting there so still and appearing to enjoy the autumn ambience!
LikeLike
Typical cat, hehe! The dahlias are lovely but it feels so strange to see them when we’re still at the start of spring!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wish I could rewind to the start of spring and do a re-run instead of winter!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s how I feel at the start of every winter!
LikeLiked by 1 person