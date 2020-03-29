Dog Letterbox, New Zealand

The highway to Gore out of Tapanui is real quiet now we’re in lockdown; we walked there today so at last I have a shot of this cute dog letterbox. West Otago, New Zealand.

2 thoughts on “Dog Letterbox, New Zealand

  2. Cute and clever too! Reminds me of a funny story from when a friend visited. He had a huge toy dog in the back of the car and a real small dog sitting unseen at the front…neighbour passed by and got a real fright when she thought she heard the toy dog bark, hehe!

