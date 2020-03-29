Dog Letterbox, New Zealand The highway to Gore out of Tapanui is real quiet now we’re in lockdown; we walked there today so at last I have a shot of this cute dog letterbox. West Otago, New Zealand. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related 2 thoughts on “Dog Letterbox, New Zealand” Add yours Hi Liz – Wonderful. Mrs P and I love quirky mailboxes, which you don’t see at all in the UK. We’ve seen a lot in the States over the years, but were surprised and delighted to find some great ones in Tasmania in 2016. Here’s a link to my Mailbox Magic blog post, which you might find entertaining! https://platypuspandemonium.wordpress.com/2016/12/27/the-voyage-of-captain-quirk-1-mailbox-magic/ Best wishes! LikeLike Reply Cute and clever too! Reminds me of a funny story from when a friend visited. He had a huge toy dog in the back of the car and a real small dog sitting unseen at the front…neighbour passed by and got a real fright when she thought she heard the toy dog bark, hehe! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
