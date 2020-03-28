Flowers like beacons, blooming bright —

let’s explore some COLOUR !!!

A favourite quote of mine from the back cover of the book ‘Colour By Design’ by Nori and Sandra Pope :

People talk about toning colour down;

I tell them I want it to go right off the scale.

— the late Nori Pope

Click on ANY photo below to get a closer view.

When we drove to Central Otago last Sunday I found this stunning dahlia in an outside border of the public garden in Alexandra. [New Zealand]

The bright silky petals glowed against the purple-black foliage.

— taken with my Panasonic Lumix

Meanwhile in the northern hemisphere Mike Powell in Northern Virginia USA took a morning photo of this vivid tulip, 27 March 2020: “This view straight down into the tulip reminds me of the kaleidoscopes that fascinated me endlessly when I was a youth. I managed to frame this shot almost exactly as I had envisioned, so I decided not to crop it at all, which is pretty unusual for me.” –Mike Powell

Click on photo to get in even closer.

Back to our Central Otago trip last Sunday, our route home took us through Roxburgh and I spotted show-stopping colour from my passenger window prompting me to urge Nigel to drive round the block and return us to this vibrance (which turned out to be pelargoniums). This shot taken by Nigel shows how brightly they shone …

Returning to the Northern Hemisphere :

Take a look at this luscious Orange Californian Poppy by Michael Scandling (do click on the photo to enlarge) –> First Poppy of the Year

Enjoy!

Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)