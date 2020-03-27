on a ship full of hearts.

— poem by Damien B. Donnelly.

My choice of poem started with photos Nigel and I took last Sunday when we were in Clyde and unexpectedly found this lovely plant in flower, love-lies-bleeding — special as we rarely see it. Isn’t it a great name?

Tonight browsing through Damien’s poems this one connected with me once again, just like when I first read it. Our lives have changed dramatically in such short time yet even though the future’s uncertain I’d like to think, despite our fears, we can embrace hope and courage, and stay true to ourselves and each other.

Nigel’s photo of love-lies-bleeding :

SOLO SAIL, on a ship full of hearts

— poem by Damien B. Donnelly, photo taken by Damien

When we to time wish,

wings do not carry all words

so I to promise must desist,

faith is fickle feathers on fragile birds.

If love to hearts hold

then hearts be more than one must

for not is love a concrete mould;

stilled the river bed whose reeds rot to rust.

When we to time turn,

touch being a tethered thread,

I have to trust that ties will burn

but mind make memory of beating bed.

If love in heart’s held

just as blood in veins are bound,

then truth to self must be compelled,

feral is the field of the barren ground.

When I to nights slip

as moon to stars serenade,

my course cast upon ocean’s ship

bid adieu to lips kissed and loves mislaid.

When current’s call comes

and cares cast into the crest

I dare the waves to beat like drums

and allegiance pledge to my beating breast.

— poem and ‘better days’ photo are by Damien B. Donnelly

LOVE

I’m wrapping up with a single verse I’ve copied from a poem by Jane Dougherty published on her blog tonight, third verse from On the razor’s edge.

~

Our tears and weeping mingle with the rain,

There is sorrow in the silence, loss and pain,

Yet blackbirds weave their song from evening gold,

And love remains the greatest story told.

~

from a poem by Jane Dougherty

Bumble bee on love-lies-bleeding, taken by Liz.



~ love remains the greatest story told ~



