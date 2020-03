Pyracantha are also referred to as ‘firethorn’. I imagine each autumn I’m surprised by the first blaze of colour – I don’t usually give them much thought! This one grabbed my attention yesterday as I returned from photographing the asters. Just a single plant putting on a dazzling display. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

Photos taken with my Panasonic Lumix

Click on any of the first three images to enlarge.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)