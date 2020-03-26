The First Shall Be Last

I took these photos on my short exercise stroll up the road in the late afternoon. These lovely asters have been stunning although they’re a wee bit past their best now and got knocked around by rough weather on Tuesday. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.
It was the perfect opportunity for more practice with the Panasonic Lumix that I bought on Boxing Day this year. I left it on the auto setting as I haven’t got around to learning anything manual yet. Only cropped and resized – no other editing.
I’ve put my favourite image last hence my title for this post 🙂
Click on ANY image to enlarge.
My favourite because I love the detail of the wing edges …
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)
So beautiful
Nice 👍🏻
The asters are lovely – I have them here too and they really keep the garden going at the end of summer. The detail of the bee in the last shot is fabulous, in both the wings and the furry body. It looks almost strokable – best not, hehe!
Clouds of colour from the asters, they’re great! And bumble bees are cute!
I’m just starting to see the bumble bees back in my own garden – a very welcome sight! 🙂
Beautiful. Thanks Liz. I love the colour of those shaggy flowers.
They’ve been making a great show but eventually got a bit overgrown and blown about! I’m glad you enjoyed them Kay.
