Lighting The Landscape

This lovely landscape caught my eye as we reached a T-intersection on our way to Ettrick via Moa Flat on Sunday. The scene itself is typically New Zealand – high country pasture being grazed – in this instance by cattle and sheep sharing the same paddock. As lovely as it is, this is scenery we see all the time but Moa Flat is particularly pleasing and the route is a favourite for both of us. The animals were fairly close and the changing light on the landscape was eye-catching so I asked Nigel to turn back and we both took pictures. It was pretty challenging as the wind was gusty, Nigel in particular did very well.

Moa Flat, Central Otago, New Zealand.

Click on ANY photo to enlarge.

These first four photos are all of the same animals and paddock. By looking at the trees it’s easy to see where each photo is taken in relation to the first one. Only the second photo was taken by me, the rest were all taken by Nigel.

Next photo was taken by Liz.

Looking down on Ettrick. We’ll drive that road you can see on the flats – past orchards and a big packing shed, and then we join the highway and turn left to head deeper into Central Otago.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel unless otherwise attributed; Exploring Colour (2020)