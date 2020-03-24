Back ‘then’, Sunday just gone, we went for a drive into Central Otago on a day that just got better and better. We drove over the high country route via Moa Flat and came down into the orchards of Ettrick, then stopped at Turquoise Cafe. I’ve done a real nice post previously on Turquoise Cafe.
Inside Turquoise Cafe (orchard packing shed before). Taken by Nigel.
Window in Turquoise Cafe, facing the highway and hills. Taken by Nigel.
We both chose delicious doris plum sponge cake and cream. Photo taken by Nigel.
I glanced at the floor, liked what I saw, thought it was worth a shot – Liz.
We left Turquoise and eventually ended up in Ophir for our next cafe stop – our first ever visit to Pitches Store. Nigel took this lovely photo of his ‘Coconut Cream’ tea with gingerbread loaf and rhubarb spread – again our food choice was the same so I can tell you it was really delicious!
That was ‘then’.
From 11.59pm tonight our country of New Zealand goes into Level 4 lockdown and we’ll only have what are deemed essential services open. It was bad enough today with many shops and services already closed or severely restricted. Looks like that’s the end of our dental appointments in early April – darn!
It poured with rain much of today, and actually, this morning we had our first snow, quite a spread on the Blue Mountains this morning!
I’m not going to like the new ‘now’ – initially for a month but could go on for months – who knows how many? I don’t dispute that we have to do it and the earlier the better but things have moved so quickly over the last couple of days.
Last I heard, NZ has 155 ‘confirmed and probable’ cases of Covid-19. Most are people who’ve returned from overseas or people close to them. But we now also have four via community transmission hence the lockdown.
Text by Liz, photos by Nigel unless attributed to me; Exploring Colour (2020)
Join the stay-at-homes 🙂
My thoughts are with you, Liz and Nigel, as you start this new period. No matter how well it goes, it will surely be “different.” I am a bit of an introvert and am used to spending a lot of time alone, so the current restrictions here, which are not as severe as the New Zealand lockdown, do not change my life very much. If you have even the slightest amount of introversion (and even if you don’t), you might enjoy reading this delightful post by another photographer that greeted me in my WordPress Reader this morning. https://stamandphotography.com/2020/03/24/the-extrovert-in-exile/
The UK has also gone into lockdown mode today. It feels like the correct thing to do, but is a very strange experience. This week, at last, spring is in the air but we are required to stay indoors, save for 30 minutes exercise daily, which is to be taken at least 2 metres away from anyone else. When will I see a cream tea again?
It sure is odd staying at home so much. Glad you got this little trip in before the lockdown. I can still go outside and wander taking photos, but staying away from people. The streets of Winnipeg are pretty quiet. Take care.
Stay well. Are you not allowed to go outdoors either? I hope that will not arrive here as a decision. We have got two dogs.
