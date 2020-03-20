Spec-tacular Giraffe

Very stressy yesterday afternoon, my driver’s license had expired and I didn’t know if they’d issue me a new one. The eye-test … looking into the machine what I saw bore no relation to what I was supposed to see. This meant I had to visit an optometrist who was a complete stranger, on the spur-of-the-moment, to have my vision tested – and hopefully get a signed form that I was ok to drive (with glasses). The afternoon’s saga was stressful and I had no idea what the outcome would be. Eventually I emerged with the requisite signed form in hand. Phew!
This cool giraffe took my mind off things while I waited for the optometrist.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)
He is spec-tacular with his bow tie and BIG glasses. Sorry you had a trying time, especially now. Truly one day at a time is all we can do. 😁
He cheered me up, in fact I rather liked their interior decor. The material covering chairs and sofas had a pattern of glasses printed on the material 🙂
All is well that ends well, Liz. I’m glad you were able to get your license renewed.
Best,
Tanja
It was a great relief! Thank you and I hope your weekend is as good as it can be under the current circumstances. Best wishes xx
I like your spectacular giraffe – looks very elegant! And I’m glad you were able to get the form signed. Now you need to relax…and enjoy being able to drive again. 🙂
Not feeling very relaxed just now, not to do with cv, just everyday other things piling up including our bank foisting a completely different credit card on us with a new number and a limited transition period, among other things. It just all adds up. Stop the planet, I wanna get off 😦
glad you were able to get the sign-off on short notice like that. I just caught what you did with the title, very clever. 😉
hahaha! thanks so much for noticing 🙂
Congratulations! Sorry you were stressed but at least it’s all settled now. Happy driving!
It was a miserable couple of hours but at least I had a happy ending … thank you Kay!
I love the giraffe, Liz. Vision is something that I think we take for granted most of the time. I wore glasses for close to 50 years until I had cataract removal surgery and now I wear only reading glasses some of time. I hope you find that the glasses help you to see in new ways (in addition to being able to drive). I currently have the opposite problem with my license–it is marked that I need corrective lenses–so if I am stopped, a police officer might question me about why I was driving without glasses.
I’m glad you like the giraffe! I’ve worn glasses since I was 4 yrs old. The problem is the machine they use doesn’t consider the correction that my lenses offer to my vision so I have to get a special sign-off (so 2 lots of fees = expensive license). But at least I got it 🙂
Congrats on your success. It sounds like bureaucracy to me, but I am all too familiar with that.
