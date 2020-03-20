Spec-tacular Giraffe

Very stressy yesterday afternoon, my driver’s license had expired and I didn’t know if they’d issue me a new one. The eye-test … looking into the machine what I saw bore no relation to what I was supposed to see. This meant I had to visit an optometrist who was a complete stranger, on the spur-of-the-moment, to have my vision tested – and hopefully get a signed form that I was ok to drive (with glasses). The afternoon’s saga was stressful and I had no idea what the outcome would be. Eventually I emerged with the requisite signed form in hand. Phew!

This cool giraffe took my mind off things while I waited for the optometrist.

wall_at_optometrists_head

wall_at_optometrists_vert02

wall_at_optometrists_01

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)

13 thoughts on “Spec-tacular Giraffe

Add yours

  3. I like your spectacular giraffe – looks very elegant! And I’m glad you were able to get the form signed. Now you need to relax…and enjoy being able to drive again. 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    1. Not feeling very relaxed just now, not to do with cv, just everyday other things piling up including our bank foisting a completely different credit card on us with a new number and a limited transition period, among other things. It just all adds up. Stop the planet, I wanna get off 😦

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

  6. I love the giraffe, Liz. Vision is something that I think we take for granted most of the time. I wore glasses for close to 50 years until I had cataract removal surgery and now I wear only reading glasses some of time. I hope you find that the glasses help you to see in new ways (in addition to being able to drive). I currently have the opposite problem with my license–it is marked that I need corrective lenses–so if I am stopped, a police officer might question me about why I was driving without glasses.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    1. I’m glad you like the giraffe! I’ve worn glasses since I was 4 yrs old. The problem is the machine they use doesn’t consider the correction that my lenses offer to my vision so I have to get a special sign-off (so 2 lots of fees = expensive license). But at least I got it 🙂

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: