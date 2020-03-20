Spec-tacular Giraffe

Very stressy yesterday afternoon, my driver’s license had expired and I didn’t know if they’d issue me a new one. The eye-test … looking into the machine what I saw bore no relation to what I was supposed to see. This meant I had to visit an optometrist who was a complete stranger, on the spur-of-the-moment, to have my vision tested – and hopefully get a signed form that I was ok to drive (with glasses). The afternoon’s saga was stressful and I had no idea what the outcome would be. Eventually I emerged with the requisite signed form in hand. Phew!

This cool giraffe took my mind off things while I waited for the optometrist.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)