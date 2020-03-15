I’m indebted to Jane from Australia who this afternoon tweeted these beautiful Blue Tigers and shared briefly on her current situation and how “the bombardment of blue butterflies of happiness lifted my blues” – quoted from Jane’s reply when I asked to share some of the photos and her tweet.
There’s understandably a lot of anxiety around at the moment but I want to encourage you to not focus on fear. Please don’t allow yourself to be exposed to news and discussions about the pandemic all the time.
Take time to ENJOY these Blue Tiger butterflies.
Click on either photo to enlarge.
Any text I share in this section with Jane’s photos is from her tweet.
Blue Tigers on the 1st flowering grass tree at Mee-bor-rum lifted my mood.
With a daughter training in a city hospital and both of us having an underlying lung condition, I’ll be avoiding social media anxiety for a while.
My best wishes to you all.
Jane’s tweet has the above photos plus two more. She tweets at @bikehikecamp
In a related reply she said “I was wandering along a path in a national park, rounded a corner and there they were. Such a delight and a real mood lifter after a tiring week.”
Note: Jane also has a WP blog: Mildly Extreme
We messaged eachother and agreed how funny it is that we talk of “the blues” and yet many people are actually cheered by the colour blue! I’ve done a couple of posts that refer to this:
The Bright Side of Blue and Shades of Blue
Jane mused on alternatives to “the blues” mentioning “Or the greys (as in grey skies?)” and I felt hers was a vast improvement to “the blues”.
Further Reading
Beautifully presented web page with more info and lovely photos:
The Blue Tiger Butterfly (Tirumala hamata)
Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020). Photos by Jane, used with permission.
How beautiful!!
That is such a wise approach to life at the moment. And those wonderful blue butterflies make for a beautiful distraction! Nice catch, Liz!
Awareness is the byword, not obsession. If we take the care recommended there is a better chance of avoidance.
Good advice, Liz. Jane happened upon a wonderful moment of beauty.
A very beautiful moment! Avoidance would be wonderful if possible, I’m *especially* thinking of those most at risk, about helping keep them safe. Thanks Steve and I hope you’re doing well.
Thanks, Liz. Same for you and Nigel. We’re both in the higher risk category so paying attention to what’s around us.
At least an online ‘hug’ is no problem so a big cyber-kiwi hug from me 🙂
And one from New England is returned. 🙂
Neat eh … New Zealand to New England, and back again. Love it!
😎
Beautiful, and excellent advice.
Australian grass trees and their flowers are amazing to me, and it’s a beautiful bonus to see these butterfly beauties as well. Made my day 🙂
