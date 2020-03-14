Raspberry Ice

‘Raspberry Ice’ is a lovely 1986 rose. This planting is a very small part of the wonderful modern rose garden at Queens Park in Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand. Taken by Liz 24 February 2020

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)

