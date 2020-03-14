‘Raspberry Ice’ is a lovely 1986 rose. This planting is a very small part of the wonderful modern rose garden at Queens Park in Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand. Taken by Liz 24 February 2020
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)
New Zealand
A lovely colour and what an appropriate name for that beauty!
That’s a gorgeous rose, Liz. What a treat.
Thanks Steve. It looks so delicious that it immediately made me think about heading to the park cafe for an ice-cream 🙂
I’d be right there too.😎
