Growplan at Wanaka Show

TODAY and TOMORROW, 13-14 March 2020 | Site W7

reaching_out
Nigel (my OH) keen to talk plants. He’s at Site W7 at the Wanaka A@P Show, New Zealand
Great start today with car in pole position by Lake Wanaka, Growplan signage on show!

3 thoughts on “Growplan at Wanaka Show

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: