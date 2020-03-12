Loaves and Fish Carved chair back in a church, New Zealand. Liz, 25 Dec 2019. Edited. Click photo to enlarge. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related 2 thoughts on “Loaves and Fish” Add yours Beautiful. LikeLike Reply I love it, loaves and fish as I’ve never seen them before. LikeLike Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
I love it, loaves and fish as I’ve never seen them before.
