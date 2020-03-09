Where Dreams Begin

I accompanied Nigel to Wyndham and Edendale this afternoon as he had to visit various sites for work. One place he parked was right by Edendale Primary School and I noticed these signs on the fence, above the rather dated wall. Edendale is notable for having a large dairy factory and a brand new bypass. The road where I took these photos was a very busy highway just a few months ago but much quieter since the bypass opened.

Edendale, Southland, New Zealand. Small country town 30 kms north of Invercargill.

Edendale Primary School ‘Where Dreams Begin …’

Burt Munro whose story was dramatised in the movie ‘The World’s Fastest Indian’ was born on the 25th March 1899 at Edendale. In the fence graphics below we see the aerodynamic shell or ‘streamliner’ that Burt used with his motorcycle. The words are in English and Maori.

edendale_primary_school_01

edendale_primary_school_02

edendale_primary_school_03

edendale_primary_school_04

edendale_primary_school_05

edendale_primary_school_06

Further Information

All posts I’ve done with reference to:  Burt Munro

A good one to start with is:  Southland Speed Sensation

About his motorcycle:  The Original Worlds Fastest Indian

About the streamliners:  Munro Special Streamliner

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)

