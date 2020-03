When we were in Queens Park, Invercargill on 24 February there were some really bright yellow achillea in bloom making a dazzling display. Southland, New Zealand.

Photos taken by Nigel.

Humorous shot of me hurrying to get out of Nigel’s way when actually he was trying to take a photo of me taking photos !!

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)