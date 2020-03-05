Absolutely Fabulous, Queens Park Beautiful rose I found in the modern rose garden at Queens Park, Invercargill, New Zealand; named ‘Absolutely Fabulous’ (2004). Photo taken 24 Feb 2020 by Liz. Click on photo to enlarge. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related 2 thoughts on “Absolutely Fabulous, Queens Park” Add yours Such a lovely and smooth color and photo, Liz. And a well-named cultivar too. LikeLike Reply It is such a beautiful colour, Liz. Nicely photographed, too. LikeLike Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
Such a lovely and smooth color and photo, Liz. And a well-named cultivar too.
It is such a beautiful colour, Liz. Nicely photographed, too.
