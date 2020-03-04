Relish and Pickle having a Nap Relish and Pickle napping in the shade, Hawthorn Den, Waikaka, Southland. I posted this photo in Just The Right Green but forgot to include their names. New Zealand. Taken by Nigel. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related 3 thoughts on “Relish and Pickle having a Nap” Add yours That’s some creative naming, although I confess I assumed I’d see a couple of puppies when I opened the image. That would have been cute (insert pun about hot dogs here) but this was laugh-out-loud funny. LikeLike Reply Lovely dappling LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Yes it is.. the pigs looked very comfy in the dappled shade 🙂 LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
That’s some creative naming, although I confess I assumed I’d see a couple of puppies when I opened the image. That would have been cute (insert pun about hot dogs here) but this was laugh-out-loud funny.
Lovely dappling
Yes it is.. the pigs looked very comfy in the dappled shade 🙂
