Relish and Pickle having a Nap

Relish and Pickle napping in the shade, Hawthorn Den, Waikaka, Southland. I posted this photo in Just The Right Green but forgot to include their names. New Zealand. Taken by Nigel.

  1. That’s some creative naming, although I confess I assumed I’d see a couple of puppies when I opened the image. That would have been cute (insert pun about hot dogs here) but this was laugh-out-loud funny.

