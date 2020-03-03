Mike Powell’s Eagle Couple, Virginia Eagle couple in a nest (Haliaeetus leucocephalus). Occoquan Bay National Wildlife Refuge. What a monster nest! For more info see Mike Powell’s original post. Click on photo to enlarge. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related 4 thoughts on “Mike Powell’s Eagle Couple, Virginia” Add yours Thanks, Liz, for the reposting and for reminding viewers that they can click on the image to get a better view of the eagles, including their eyes. LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Can’t get over how huge the nest is! It’s wonderful you managed to get a photo with male and female together. Very special photo. LikeLike Reply I was back there today and didn’t see either eagle at the nest, but it was windy and I think that the walls of the nest are high enough that the eagle(s) might not be visible if they hunched down. LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Impressive that their nest is so big that large birds like them can perhaps disappear ‘behind the walls’ ! LikeLike Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
Thanks, Liz, for the reposting and for reminding viewers that they can click on the image to get a better view of the eagles, including their eyes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can’t get over how huge the nest is! It’s wonderful you managed to get a photo with male and female together. Very special photo.
LikeLike
I was back there today and didn’t see either eagle at the nest, but it was windy and I think that the walls of the nest are high enough that the eagle(s) might not be visible if they hunched down.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Impressive that their nest is so big that large birds like them can perhaps disappear ‘behind the walls’ !
LikeLike