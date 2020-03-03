Mike Powell’s Eagle Couple, Virginia

Eagle couple in a nest (Haliaeetus leucocephalus). Occoquan Bay National Wildlife Refuge. What a monster nest! For more info see Mike Powell’s original post. Click on photo to enlarge.

4 thoughts on “Mike Powell’s Eagle Couple, Virginia

      1. I was back there today and didn’t see either eagle at the nest, but it was windy and I think that the walls of the nest are high enough that the eagle(s) might not be visible if they hunched down.

