Wedded Bliss

The . Life

Of . The . Wife

Of . A . Landscape . Architect

tap_dandelions_01
Home Sweet Home

Left home to walk up the street and

glanced at our “lawn” the Landscape Architect “mowed”

couple of days ago —

tap_dandelions_02
Pretty Yellow Flowers

Land Art. Serpentine .. of course

tap_dandelions_03

We’ll be the talk of the town 🙂

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)

11 thoughts on “Wedded Bliss

Add yours

  2. Excellent! I’m still seeing the ChemLawn tanker-trucks every summer, hosing down the suburbs, eradicating “broadleaf weeds,” and then hours of noise from weed whips, but I hope, little by little, people will shift to accept more natural lawns, this photo looks 👍great.

