Wedded Bliss

The . Life
Of . The . Wife
Of . A . Landscape . Architect
Left home to walk up the street and
glanced at our “lawn” the Landscape Architect “mowed”
couple of days ago —
Land Art. Serpentine .. of course
We’ll be the talk of the town 🙂
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)
😊
Excellent! I’m still seeing the ChemLawn tanker-trucks every summer, hosing down the suburbs, eradicating “broadleaf weeds,” and then hours of noise from weed whips, but I hope, little by little, people will shift to accept more natural lawns, this photo looks 👍great.
Cheers for the dandelions!
They’re doing just dandy 🙂
Pleased to here it. They look grateful 🙂
Beautiful, Liz!
Kudos to the landscape architect who heeds the signs of the landscape. 🙂
🙂
The bees will be happy!
Well that’s a good outcome, yes!
🙂
