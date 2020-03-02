Mystery Trees at Gore

So, one day we were in Gore (Southland) and I was in the car waiting for Nigel. I suddenly realised the little trees I could see in front of me were really interesting so I hopped out and started taking photos with my cellphone camera. This was at the brightest time of day so I’ve had to adjust the brightness down a fair bit on some photos.

Actually, I’m pretty sure I know what these trees are now (I only tumbled to it tonight). I think they’re two different cultivars of Eucryphia lucida, common name Leatherwood.

“It is an endemic Tasmanian cool temperate rainforest tree that occurs in moss forests in the wetter areas of Tasmania’s western side.” — from an excellent Australian article.

Photos taken 18 February 2020

The first tree I noticed was this variegated form in front of where we were parked. It has pretty white blossom flowers and propellor like leaves with blunt ends. I was fascinated by the leaves – they’re all paired in opposites and I love the propellor look!

Searching online for a variegated form I found photos at this page for Eucryphia lucida ‘Spring Glow’. (Click on the photo circle and you get a series of photos).

Then, looking a bit further along, I was excited to find another tree with similar flowers and foliage – only the leaves were all green and the flowers were flushed gently with pink. By the way, assuming my ID is right the foliage of these trees is evergreen.

Another species of Eucryphia …

Lastly, just gotta share this fabulous Eucryphia cordifolia that I photoed at Queens Park in Invercargill, Southland on 24 February 2020. It looked absolutely stunning!

This species is from Chile/Argentina.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)