In Gore there’s a family-friendly pub/restaurant called Howl At The Moon and I thought I had some photos from inside but it seems I’ve deleted them. There’s something about wolf imagery that I enjoy and here’s two artworks from WP bloggers that caught my eye recently and I thought I’d like to share them. Both bloggers have given permission.

Midnight Echo, by Sue Vincent (UK)

Oil on canvas. In a slideshow on the Painting page of her blog, Sue Vincent’s Daily Echo.

Click on the photo to enlarge.

Life In The Wild (2017), by Tracy (Australia)

Finnish Lapponian Dog mosaic made by Tracy who blogs at Reflections Of an Untidy Mind. Tile on board. From Just A Dabbler (And I Don’t Mean Duck).

Click on the photo to enlarge.

Royal Wolf. Photo by me (Liz, New Zealand)

‘Royal Wolf’ shipping container in a yard, Dunedin NZ. Dec 25, 2019.

Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)