The Look

In Gore there’s a family-friendly pub/restaurant called Howl At The Moon and I thought I had some photos from inside but it seems I’ve deleted them. There’s something about wolf imagery that I enjoy and here’s two artworks from WP bloggers that caught my eye recently and I thought I’d like to share them. Both bloggers have given permission.

Midnight Echo, by Sue Vincent (UK)

Oil on canvas. In a slideshow on the Painting page of her blog, Sue Vincent’s Daily Echo.

Click on the photo to enlarge.

sv_midnight_echo

Life In The Wild (2017), by Tracy (Australia)

Finnish Lapponian Dog mosaic made by Tracy who blogs at Reflections Of an Untidy Mind. Tile on board. From Just A Dabbler (And I Don’t Mean Duck).

Click on the photo to enlarge.

tracy_mosaic

Royal Wolf. Photo by me (Liz, New Zealand)

‘Royal Wolf’ shipping container in a yard, Dunedin NZ. Dec 25, 2019.

royal_wolf_dun_liz

Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: