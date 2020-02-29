The Skylark Rose

Lark Ascending. This post celebrates ongoing achievements by writer Kay McKenzie Cooke who lives in Dunedin, New Zealand. This year Kay will see her 4th book of poetry published. Not only that, she’s been working on a novel for the past decade and has now reached the stage where she’s scouting around for a ‘home’. The novel is ‘Craggan Dhu: Time Will Tell’, the book of poetry is not yet named.

You can read more at Kay’s blog, in her wonderful post Good Things : ‘Good things take time’ was referring of course to cheese makers. However, it could also apply to writers […]

I expect 2020’s going to be great for Kay, in fact I could say Kay’s on a roll !

To celebrate I’m sharing photos that I took in Queens Park, Invercargill on 24 Feb 2020 – that was Monday this week. The location is appropriate because Kay was ‘born and bred a Southlander’ as they say down here, and her affection and ties to this region in which she grew up is ever present in her writing. More about Kay at her About Page.

Skylarks are mentioned in some of Kay’s poems and her Twitter handle includes ‘skylark’ so I was rather taken with these pretty roses which are named Skylark – I immediately thought of Kay and her work. Thanks for the words Kay, I love how your deep connection with Southland is expressed so eloquently in many of your poems.

‘Skylark’ Rose, Queens Park

Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand



Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020). Photo in the tweet is Kay’s.