Damsel in Gore

Another damselfly flew in to have his/her photo taken when we popped into Gore Gardens on our way home in the afternoon. Nigel had his cellphone handy and took these photos. Gore, Southland, New Zealand. Photos taken 24 Feb 2020.

Our first damselfly encounter had been in Invercargill earlier in the day.

Mike Powell, any chance there’s enough detail for you to tell me the gender?

The damselfly flew in and clung on to this camellia leaf.

Click on either photo to enlarge

bty

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)

One thought on “Damsel in Gore

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: