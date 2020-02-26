Damsel in Gore

Another damselfly flew in to have his/her photo taken when we popped into Gore Gardens on our way home in the afternoon. Nigel had his cellphone handy and took these photos. Gore, Southland, New Zealand. Photos taken 24 Feb 2020.



Our first damselfly encounter had been in Invercargill earlier in the day.

Mike Powell, any chance there’s enough detail for you to tell me the gender?

The damselfly flew in and clung on to this camellia leaf.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)