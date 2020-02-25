Damsel in the Park

It’s extremely rare that I’m privileged to post an insect photo but yesterday in Queens Park, Invercargill we were treated to an appearance from a damselfly! I had my (very basic) cellphone in hand and couldn’t believe it when my shot came out focussed.

Queens Park, Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand.

Click on either photo to enlarge, both cropped from the same image.

We’d approached a display of bright yellow achillea flowers and in came the damselfly.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)

    1. Mike must’ve been online when I posted, I sure appreciated his fast response! And thank you too Dami, I felt like I’d won the lottery with this gorgeous critter flying in like it did 🙂

  6. I absolutely love both versions of this image, Liz. One of the big advantages of shooting with the cellphone is that you got a really wide depth of field that gives us a good view of the environment in which you found this damselfly. You did a great job in framing the damselfly so that the background behind its body is nice and uncluttered. I also like the way that you were able to capture both the foreground to the right and the background to the left that is quite pleasingly out of focus. If you ever needed proof that you don’t need expensive gear to get great photos–here it is.

    1. Thanks so much Mike.. it was just amazing to get this opportunity. We were so excited to see it and the way it flew in for us! On our way home we popped into Gore Gardens and amazingly another damselfly flew in and landed on a camellia leaf in front of us. Nigel had his cell and also managed to get a photo or two – I’ll post his soon, hopefully tomorrow. We were very happy 🙂

