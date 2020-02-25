Damsel in the Park

It’s extremely rare that I’m privileged to post an insect photo but yesterday in Queens Park, Invercargill we were treated to an appearance from a damselfly! I had my (very basic) cellphone in hand and couldn’t believe it when my shot came out focussed.

Queens Park, Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand.

Click on either photo to enlarge, both cropped from the same image.

We’d approached a display of bright yellow achillea flowers and in came the damselfly.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)