Golfers and Greenkeepers

Yesterday I featured ovine greenkeepers in three photos I posted. Do golfers share the fairways with the maintenance crew? Yes they do. Many cars were parked at the club and golfers were playing. Here’s three shots with golfers visible in the first two. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand. Photos taken 22 Feb 2020.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

tapanui_golf_course_04

At this point I dropped my cellphone and the closest sheep found it prudent to distance themselves from the weird unpredictable human on the other side of the fence, hence all the bum views in the next photo.

tapanui_golf_course_05

From another spot by the golf course where the sheep remained undisturbed and unperturbed …

Click on photo to enlarge, 1400px-wide.

tapanui_golf_course_06_1400w

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)

